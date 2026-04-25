Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump blasts Supreme Court over $159B tariff loss

    Other countries
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 09:24
    Trump blasts Supreme Court over $159B tariff loss

    US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to condemn the Supreme Court for its earlier decision invalidating his "reciprocal tariff" scheme, which collected $159 billion from foreign companies and governments, Report informs.

    He argued that a simple clause stating the US need not refund the money would have left the nation richer, lamenting that the justices failed to protect the funds. The court's ruling found he lacked statutory authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose such tariffs without congressional approval.

    "People and Companies that have taken advantage of our Country for decades, because of the horrible and ridiculous United States Supreme Court decision on Tariffs, are now supposed to be given back 159 Billion Dollars. All they had to do was one little half sentence, 'that the United States does not have to pay back monies that were already paid' - and our Country would be 159 Billion Dollars richer," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump US Supreme Court tariffs
    Tramp administrasiyası toplanmış 159 milyard dollar rüsumu şirkətlərə qaytarmalı olacaq
    Администрации Трампа придется вернуть компаниям $159 млрд собранных пошлин

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