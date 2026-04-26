Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian discuss regional situation by phone

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had a warm and constructive telephone exchange with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evolving regional situation, Report informs.

Sharif said in a post on X that he appreciated Iran's continued engagement, including a high-level delegation to Islamabad led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, whom he said he had met earlier in the day (April 25).

He reaffirmed that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains committed to serving as an honest and sincere facilitator.

Sharif said Pakistan would continue working tirelessly to advance durable peace and lasting stability in the region.