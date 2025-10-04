Trump administration planning 7,500-person refugee ceiling, sources say

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 09:40
    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to set a refugee admissions cap at 7,500 people this fiscal year, a record low that prioritizes white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity, three people familiar with the matter said, Report informs via Reuters.

    If finalized, the planned cap would be a steep drop from the 125,000 put in place last year under former President Joe Biden and reflect Trump's restrictive view of immigration and humanitarian protection.

    Trump officials had previously discussed annual refugee admissions ranging from 40,000 to 60,000, Reuters reported in recent months.

    At a side event at the United Nations General Assembly last week, top Trump administration officials urged other nations to join a global campaign to roll back asylum protections, a major shift that would seek to reshape the post-World War Two framework around humanitarian migration.

    NYT: Tramp qaçqın qəbulunu ildə 7 500 nəfərə endirmək niyyətindədir
    Трамп намерен снизить лимит на прием беженцев до 7,5 тыс. человек в год

