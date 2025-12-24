Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 09:25
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for villages of Azerbaijan's Khojavand, Jabrayil

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Sos village of Khojavand district and the Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district on Wednesday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 24 families, comprising 99 individuals, were relocated to the Sos village, and 19 families, comprising 70 individuals, were relocated to the Horovlu village.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

