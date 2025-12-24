Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 08:58
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

    According to Report, the congratulatory message was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.

    "Today marks the birthday of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who works resolutely for the development of our country and the protection of the interests of our people. We sincerely congratulate Mr. President and wish him further success in his activities aimed at advancing our country. Happy birthday, Mr. President!" the message reads.

    Azərbaycan XİN dövlət başçısını doğum günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Ильхама Алиева с днем рождения

