    Embassy: Trump says he supports peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 10:18
    Embassy: Trump says he supports peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    US President Donald Trump has stated his support for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

    According to Report, the embassy said a meeting was held at the White House between the US president and newly appointed ambassadors of foreign states, which was also attended by Armenia"s ambassador to Washington, Narek Mkrtchyan.

    "During the conversation, Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked President Trump for his consistent efforts to promote peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as for the historic agreement and documents signed at the White House on August 8," the statement said.

    In his conversation with the ambassador, Trump reaffirmed his support for the peace process.

    The US president also sent a gift with his personal autograph to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in recognition of his efforts to advance the peace process in the South Caucasus.

    Səfirlik: Tramp Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh prosesini dəstəklədiyini bildirib
    Посольство: Трамп заявил о поддержке мирного процесса между Баку и Ереваном

