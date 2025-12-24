Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.12.2025)
Finance
- 24 December, 2025
- 09:20
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.42
|
0.04
|
- 12.22
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.41
|
0.03
|
- 13.31
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,525.50
|
19.80
|
1,884.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,442.41
|
79.73
|
5,898.19
|
S&P 500
|
6,909.79
|
31.30
|
1,028.16
|
Nasdaq
|
23,561.84
|
133.01
|
4,251.05
|
Nikkei
|
50,412.87
|
10.48
|
10,518.33
|
Dax
|
24,340.06
|
56.09
|
4,430.92
|
FTSE 100
|
9,889.22
|
23.25
|
1,716.20
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,103.85
|
- 17.22
|
723.11
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,919.98
|
2.62
|
568.22
|
Bist 100
|
11,290.36
|
- 20.70
|
1,459.80
|
RTS
|
1,092.52
|
13.79
|
199.30
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1793
|
0.0000
|
0.1439
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3516
|
0.0000
|
0.1000
|
JPY/USD
|
155.8200
|
- 0.4100
|
- 1.3800
|
RUB/USD
|
77.9900
|
- 0.1600
|
- 35.5300
|
TRY/USD
|
42.8487
|
0.0200
|
7.4887
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0249
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2751
