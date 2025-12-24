Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 09:20
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.42

    0.04

    - 12.22

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.41

    0.03

    - 13.31

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,525.50

    19.80

    1,884.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,442.41

    79.73

    5,898.19

    S&P 500

    6,909.79

    31.30

    1,028.16

    Nasdaq

    23,561.84

    133.01

    4,251.05

    Nikkei

    50,412.87

    10.48

    10,518.33

    Dax

    24,340.06

    56.09

    4,430.92

    FTSE 100

    9,889.22

    23.25

    1,716.20

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,103.85

    - 17.22

    723.11

    Shanghai Composite

    3,919.98

    2.62

    568.22

    Bist 100

    11,290.36

    - 20.70

    1,459.80

    RTS

    1,092.52

    13.79

    199.30

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1793

    0.0000

    0.1439

    USD/GBP

    1.3516

    0.0000

    0.1000

    JPY/USD

    155.8200

    - 0.4100

    - 1.3800

    RUB/USD

    77.9900

    - 0.1600

    - 35.5300

    TRY/USD

    42.8487

    0.0200

    7.4887

    CNY/USD

    7.0249

    0.0000

    - 0.2751
