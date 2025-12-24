Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.14 per barrel

    Energy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 10:07
    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.14 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.43, or 0.65%, to $66.14 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.07 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.43 or 0.67%, amounting to $64.07.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 66 dolları ötüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $66

    Latest News

    11:06

    Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    10:55

    Media: Int'l community should pay more attention to demining in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    10:47
    Photo

    Baku hosting 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures

    Religion
    10:37

    Russia attacks Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs

    Other countries
    10:18

    Embassy: Trump says he supports peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.14 per barrel

    Energy
    10:01

    Brent crude price exceeds $62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:55

    US eyes additional Coast Guard assets to seize fleeing tanker, sources say

    Other countries
    09:36

    8 killed after vehicle falls into pond in east China

    Other countries
    All News Feed