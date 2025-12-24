Azeri Light crude rises to $66.14 per barrel
Energy
- 24 December, 2025
- 10:07
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.43, or 0.65%, to $66.14 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.07 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.43 or 0.67%, amounting to $64.07.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
