Brent crude price exceeds $62 per barrel

Oil prices are trading slightly higher on December 24 amid low market activity ahead of the Christmas holiday in the US, Europe, and several Asian countries, Report informs via Interfax.

February Brent futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange were up $0.08 (0.13%) to $62.46 per barrel by 9:15 Baku time. The previous day, Brent had risen $0.31 (0.5%) to $62.38 per barrel.

February WTI futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up $0.10 (0.17%) to $58.48 per barrel by this time. In the previous session, these contracts had increased by $0.37 (0.64%) to $58.38 per barrel.