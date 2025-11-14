Tourists involved in road accident in Egypt: 2 Azerbaijani citizens among injured
- 14 November, 2025
- 16:44
A minibus carrying tourists was involved in an accident between the resorts of El Quseir and Marsa Alam in Egypt, with two Azerbaijani citizens among the injured, Report informs referring to the An-Nahar newspaper.
"A tourist minibus collided with a passenger car between the resorts of El Quseir and Marsa Alam. As a result of the accident, one Egyptian citizen was killed and seven people were injured, including five Russian tourists and two Azerbaijani citizens. One German citizen was also among the injured," the newspaper wrote.
According to the newspaper, the injured were taken to El Quseir Central Hospital.
