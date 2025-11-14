Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Tourists involved in road accident in Egypt: 2 Azerbaijani citizens among injured

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:44
    Tourists involved in road accident in Egypt: 2 Azerbaijani citizens among injured

    A minibus carrying tourists was involved in an accident between the resorts of El Quseir and Marsa Alam in Egypt, with two Azerbaijani citizens among the injured, Report informs referring to the An-Nahar newspaper.

    "A tourist minibus collided with a passenger car between the resorts of El Quseir and Marsa Alam. As a result of the accident, one Egyptian citizen was killed and seven people were injured, including five Russian tourists and two Azerbaijani citizens. One German citizen was also among the injured," the newspaper wrote.

    According to the newspaper, the injured were taken to El Quseir Central Hospital.

    Misirdə turistlər avtoqəzaya düşüb: xəsarət alanlar arasında iki azərbaycanlı var
    В Египте туристы попали в ДТП: среди пострадавших двое граждан Азербайджана

