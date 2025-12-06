Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan creating new realities in South Caucasus

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, stated that the initialing of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan will ensure the legitimacy and the legality, and also the guiding principles of international law in the South Caucasus region, Report informs referring to Al-Jazeera.

He was speaking at an international forum in Doha.

"And based on the just peace, we are building the new realities and the new status quo in the region of South Caucasus," he said.

He noted that both sides know that "peace is an uphill struggle and we should work very hard."

Hajiyev added that the officials in the two capitals were in regular contact through different channels and are working hard to fully implement the agreements between the two countries.