Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan creating new realities in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 15:00
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan creating new realities in South Caucasus

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, stated that the initialing of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan will ensure the legitimacy and the legality, and also the guiding principles of international law in the South Caucasus region, Report informs referring to Al-Jazeera.

    He was speaking at an international forum in Doha.

    "And based on the just peace, we are building the new realities and the new status quo in the region of South Caucasus," he said.

    He noted that both sides know that "peace is an uphill struggle and we should work very hard."

    Hajiyev added that the officials in the two capitals were in regular contact through different channels and are working hard to fully implement the agreements between the two countries.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan Armenia
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycan Cənubi Qafqazda yeni reallıqlar yaradır
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджан создает новые реалии на Южном Кавказе

    Latest News

    15:53

    Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 10%

    Finance
    15:33

    US grants Rwanda $228M health sector funding

    Other countries
    15:15

    World Bank to partner with global vaccine group Gavi on $2B in funding

    Finance
    15:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan creating new realities in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:48
    Photo

    Baku hosts official opening ceremony of D-8 Youth Dialogue - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:44
    Photo

    Winners of World Tourism Film Awards honored

    Art
    14:13

    Car rams into crowd at Christmas event in Guadeloupe; 10 people killed

    Other countries
    14:00

    S&P assesses Azerbaijan's banking reforms

    Finance
    13:45

    Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

    Other countries
    All News Feed