Winners of World Tourism Film Awards honored

The 37th final ceremony of the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) was held on December 4–5 in Guimarães, Portugal, where the winners of the World Tourism Film Awards were honored.

According to Report, the event was organized by CIFFT and the Municipality of Guimarães, with support from Porto & North of Portugal Tourism Organization.

At the closing ceremony, the best tourism films worldwide were awarded.

CIFFT Director Alexander V. Kammel, speaking at the award ceremony held at the "Jordao Theater," congratulated the winners and noted that more than 4,000 videos from over 50 countries competed for awards this year:

"Today, Guimarães tells the best tourism stories. Northern Portugal is recognized for its rich heritage, innovation, and cultural diversity. We found the ideal place here – the birthplace of Portugal – to celebrate the world's finest tourism film productions. Professionals and organizations have been awarded for their remarkable achievements. Tourism films were evaluated for creativity, talent, and sustainability. It is an honor to share these moments with you!"

Luís Pedro Martins, President of Porto & North of Portugal Tourism Organization, emphasized that the international event strengthens all tourism connections in the north:

"Hosting the awards ceremony is an honor for us. Northern Portugal is a safe and suitable venue for international events. We are proud to showcase the tourism potential of the region."

Mayor of Guimarães Ricardo Araujo highlighted that hosting the awards in Guimarães is a major achievement for the municipality:

"This international event, held in our city for the first time, is a cultural, economic, and strategic opportunity. Guimarães is on UNESCO's Heritage List. In 2026, our city is preparing to become the 'European Green Capital.' Currently, Guimarães is one of the most visited cities in northern Portugal, and attracting the attention of tourism professionals is very gratifying. Enjoy our city. Congratulations to the winners!"

Films were awarded in five main categories: city, region, country promotion, tourism products, and tourism services. Winners included representatives from Switzerland, Germany, Slovenia, France, Poland, Austria, Japan, Montenegro, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Colombia.

This year, two special awards were also presented: The Tourism Press Award, prepared together with Sweden's Normmal Agency and involving UN Tourism, and the GreenWorking Awards.

The CIFFT Director announced that the 38th edition of the festival will be held in Morocco in 2026.

Tarana Maharramova, a journalist from Kaspi newspaper, part of the Global Media Group, participated in the ceremony as a member of the festival's jury.