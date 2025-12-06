Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    World Bank to partner with global vaccine group Gavi on $2B in funding

    Finance
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 15:15
    World Bank to partner with global vaccine group Gavi on $2B in funding

    The World Bank Group said on Saturday it is working with global vaccine alliance Gavi to strengthen financing for immunization and primary healthcare systems, planning to mobilize at least $2 billion over the next five years in joint financing, Report informs via Reuters.

    The two organizations will also work together to advance vaccine manufacturing in Africa as part of a World Bank goal to help countries reach 1.5 billion people with quality, affordable health services by 2030, the World Bank said.

    Gavi is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world"s poorest children against diseases.

    "Our expanded collaboration with the World Bank Group reflects a long-standing joint effort to support countries as they build robust and resilient health systems," said Sania Nishtar, Gavi's chief executive.

    US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in June the United States would no longer contribute funding to Gavi, alleging that the group ignores safety and calling on it to "justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001."

    The Trump administration had also indicated in March it planned to cut annual funding of around $300 million for Gavi as part of a wider pullback from international aid.

    Всемирный банк объявил о расширении партнерства с Gavi

