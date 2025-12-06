Baku hosting D-8 Youth Dialogue for first time

For the first time, the D-8 Youth Dialogue is being held in Baku, Report informs.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov; Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam; Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev; Lead Negotiator for COP29 and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev; UN Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals and Director of Communications and Outreach at JSRI, Merna Alzurikat; as well as the special guest of the event, Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali.

The dialogue is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan under the theme "Youth Shaping the Future of the Global Urban Agenda: Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Cities of Tomorrow".

The main goal of the event is to foster regional and international cooperation among young people, enhance their potential for innovation and employment, and expand their role in building a sustainable, inclusive, and environmentally friendly urban environment.

The forum will discuss topics such as "Human Capital Development and Sustainable Urbanization – Youth as a Leading Force for Development," "Sustainable Urbanization: Youth and the Future of Cities," and "Transformation for Smart and Inclusive Cities."