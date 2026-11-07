Tokayev: Astana to support Tajikistan's bid for non-permanent UN Security Council seat in 2028-2029
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- 07 November, 2026
- 16:22
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Kazakhstan will support Tajikistan's bid for election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-2029 term, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a press conference following talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, according to Akorda, cited by Report.
"Kazakhstan has welcomed Tajikistan's nomination for election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-2029 term and will, of course, support Tajikistan's bid," Tokayev said.
He added that the two countries would develop and adopt a Comprehensive Cooperation Plan between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan through 2030 to streamline cooperation across all areas.
Tokayev: Astana Tacikistanın BMT TŞ-nin qeyri-daimi üzvlüyünə namizədliyini dəstəkləyəcək
Токаев: Астана поддержит кандидатуру Таджикистана в непостоянные члены СБ ООН в 2028-2029гг
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