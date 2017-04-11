Tillerson: Russia must choose between Asad and the US

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia must make a choice to side with the US and likeminded countries on Syria, or embrace Iran, militant group Hezbollah and embattled Syrian leader Bashar Assad. Report informs referring to Associated Press, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has stated.

"We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role. Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia's interests longer term", he told.

According to the Tillerson Washington doesn’t make any forecasts on terms of regulation of Syrian conflict, however, the West is sure that the government in Damascus will be removed eventually. “It is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end.”