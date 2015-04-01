Three suspects in Charlie Hebdo attack arrested in Paris

Baku.1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were arrested in the investigation of a series of attacks in Paris on January 7, 2015, which began with the attack on Charlie Hebdo.

Report informs referring to Reuters, the investigators point out that the greatest progress in the search for the suspects was achieved by studying the Coulibaly's circle, rather than the other two members of the January attack- Kuashi brothers who attacked the editorial office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Detainees associated with terrorist Amedie Coulibaly, who arranged the attack on January 9 at the kosher shop, and the day before that a policeman killed.

Victims of terrorist attacks in France were 17 people from 7 to 9 January. 19 people remain wounded, five of whom are in serious condition.