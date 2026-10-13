Three killed, five injured in residential building fire in Germany

Three people have died and five others have been injured in a fire at a residential building in the German city of Bochum, according to German media outlets, cited by Report.

"When emergency services arrived, the fire had already spread extensively. Thick smoke was billowing from the building, and five people were calling for help from the windows. They were terrified," an emergency services spokesperson said.

Rescue and firefighting operations continued for several hours.

Firefighters were unable to enter the apartments because the stairwell had burned down. They rescued two people using an aerial ladder and another two using portable ladders. One person jumped from the burning building onto an inflatable rescue cushion. Rescuers found the bodies of three adults in one of the apartments.