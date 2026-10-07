Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

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Three people have been killed and 36 injured in attacks on two international airports in Saudi Arabia.

According to Report, citing the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport have been struck over the past two days.

The authority said two women, citizens of Morocco and Algeria, were killed and 28 people were injured in an attack on Abha International Airport.

A Sudanese citizen was killed and eight people were injured in a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The injured include citizens of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Pakistan and Egypt. All of them have been hospitalized.

Authorities are assessing the material damage at the facilities and taking measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.