Theresa May callls explosion in Manchester an 'appalling terrorist attack'

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her condolences to the families of the victims of explosions at Manchester stadium, Report informs referring to Reuters.

May added that the incident is an “appalling terrorist attack”.

She also said that the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Terrible explosion happened at Manchester stadium on May22, during concert of American singer Ariana Grande.

Police of Manchester confirmed that 19 people were killed, 50 injured as a result of the attack. Police is treating the incident as a terrorist attack unless other versions occur.