    ​The White House: The USA doesn't intend to cooperate with Iran to combat ISIS

    The USA is not going to conduct military cooperation and share intelligence data with Iran

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The USA is not going to conduct military cooperation and exchange intelligence data with Iran to combat the Islamic state terrorist group. Report informs citing ITAR-Tass, it was stated by the White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest on a regular press briefing.

    He claimed: "The United States maintains contacts with Iran in the context of five plus one negotiations aimed at pacifying concerns of the international community over Tehran's nuclear program".

    "Meanwhile Washington has been fighting against the ISIS together with a number of its partner countries," stresssed the official representative of American leader. Nevertheless, "the United States will not conduct military cooperation with Iran in this effort, we will not share the intelligence data with them," highlighted Earnest.

