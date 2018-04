Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday, Court of Egypt sentenced the head of the Egyptian branch of the international Islamic organization "Muslim Brotherhood" Mohammed Badi and his 13 supporters of the death penalty, Report informs citing Russian media.

The court sentenced to death M.Badi and his 13 supporters for provoking chaos and violence.

In September 2014 a court in the Egyptian province of Giza sentenced M.Badi to life imprisonment.