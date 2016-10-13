 Top
    Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies

    In past few years, the monarch spent most of his time in hospital

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died aged 89, ending seven decades on the throne.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, a statement from the royal household bureau said Bhumibol, who was the world’s longest reigning monarch, “passed away peacefully” at  on Thursday at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok.

    In past few years, the monarch spent most of his time in the hospital. Last week, his daughter - Princess Chulabhorn - on national television said his father's health was not good, and took part in a Buddhist prayer on healing the sick. 

