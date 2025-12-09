Thai Navy launches border operation in Trat to push back Cambodian forces

The Royal Thai Navy has launched a military operation along the Thai–Cambodian border in Trat province after aerial reconnaissance confirmed that Cambodian forces had again established an operational base inside Thai territory, reinforced with special forces, snipers, and multiple rocket launchers, Report informs via The Nation Thailand.

On December 9, Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaipan, Navy spokesman, said the latest aerial imagery from the area of Ban Nong Ri in Chamrak subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat, showed Cambodian troops setting up a new base within Thailand's sovereign territory.

The site is the same area where three permanent structures previously used as a Cambodian military stronghold had already been dismantled and Cambodian troops withdrawn. However, the spokesman said Cambodian forces had "returned to intrude on Thai sovereignty once again" and had further reinforced their presence.

Thailand, he stressed, has followed international practice by escalating its response "from light to heavy", starting with coordination, warnings and negotiations at all levels to urge Cambodia to pull its troops back from Thai soil as quickly as possible.

"Despite Thailand's restraint and continued efforts at dialogue, Cambodian forces have not withdrawn from Thai territory," Rear Admiral Parat said. "On the contrary, they have reinforced their units with special operations teams, snipers and multiple rocket launchers, and upgraded their positions and tactical facilities in ways that clearly affect Thai sovereignty."

He said Cambodian troops had dug defensive trenches, installed heavy weapons and deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to conduct continuous surveillance of Thai positions and military sites, behaviour which the navy views as a clear act of intimidation and a direct threat to Thailand's sovereignty.

"Therefore, to safeguard the country's sovereignty and security, as well as the safety of local people, the Royal Thai Navy and relevant security agencies have had no choice but to conduct military operations to drive Cambodian forces out of Thai sovereign territory," he said.

The operation is being carried out under the international right of self-defence and applicable laws, he added, while adhering strictly to the principles of necessity and proportionality to keep the situation contained and avoid unnecessary escalation.

The navy emphasised that every step is under the close supervision of the military command centre and guided by Thailand's national interests. It reiterated that Thailand "will not accept any violation of its sovereignty or any act that undermines the country's security in any form".