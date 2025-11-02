Telegraph: Trump intends to shift cost of supporting Kyiv to Europe

US President Donald Trump's policy toward Ukraine has recently become clearer, aimed at preventing Washington from spending money on supporting Kyiv, and instead allowing Europe to shoulder the main financial burden, Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

"Trump's Ukraine policy seems to have acquired some consistent threads: America will not simply let Russia win, but nor will Congress be asked to approve any more multi-billion-dollar aid packages. Trump will expect Europe to bear the lion's share of the cost of supporting Ukraine; any American weapons will not be donated but sold to Kyiv on commercial terms," reads the article.

"Trump has realised that he can't afford for Ukraine to lose, not least if it's blamed on him," says Sir Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary who dealt with Trump during his first term. "What he's doing is heaping maximum pressure on the Europeans to fill the funding gaps."

And for now, Trump seems unlikely to walk away from Ukraine or any other international crisis. "Where he's similar to Reagan – and where he's confounding his critics – is that for people who thought he was an isolationist, you could not have a more internationally engaged president," adds Sir Jeremy.

At the same time, the latest sanctions show that Trump is willing to exert more economic pressure on Russia than Biden ever did.