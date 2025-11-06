Taiwan seeks to develop portable anti-drone system

The military announced a public review for a portable anti-drone system project, Report informs via Taiwan News.

The military plans to allocate NT$9.66 billion (US$312.39 million) for the project and will buy 635 sets, according to Liberty Times. Funding will come from the special defense budget lasting from 2026 to 2028.

Of the 635 sets ordered, 242 will go to the Army, 213 to the Navy, 72 to the Air Force, and 108 to the Information, Communications, and Electronic Force Command.

According to information in the government e-procurement system, the anti-drone system should be able to track more than 10 targets with a target update rate exceeding once per second. It must be capable of countering drones across the 433 MHz–5.8 GHz frequency bands, have an effective jamming range of at least 2 km in all weather conditions, and include takeover, spoofing, and jamming functions. Deployment should be achievable by 1–2 personnel within 15 minutes.

The system should also be mountable on small military or civilian vehicles, such as light tactical vehicles, and be compatible with various platforms, including naval vessels. The system must feature passive detection with a range of up to 4 km and have 360-degree coverage.

In May, the army announced it was seeking proposals for a portable anti-drone system capable of jamming and taking over Class I and II military drones and detecting the operator's location. It should be able to operate across various terrains and weather conditions and must not interfere with other military communications, electronic equipment, or friendly drones, the Army said.

Meanwhile, the military police said in August that it planned to purchase three Mobile – Acquisition, Cueing and Effector (MACE) anti-drone systems from the US. The M-ACE system can detect, identify, track, and neutralize small drones.