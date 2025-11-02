Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Syrian president expected to meet Trump at White House

    Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is planned to visit Washington on November 10 and is expected to meet President Trump at the White House, US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack told Axios, Report informs.

    It will be the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House and another key step in rebuilding US-Syrian relations.

    Barrack said al-Sharaa is expected to sign during his visit an agreement on joining the US-led coalition against ISIS.

    Tramp Ağ Evdə Əhməd Əl Şaraa ilə görüşəcək
    Трамп 10 ноября примет в Белом доме аш-Шараа

