Syrian president expected to meet Trump at White House

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is planned to visit Washington on November 10 and is expected to meet President Trump at the White House, US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack told Axios, Report informs.

It will be the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House and another key step in rebuilding US-Syrian relations.

Barrack said al-Sharaa is expected to sign during his visit an agreement on joining the US-led coalition against ISIS.