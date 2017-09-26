 Top
    Close photo mode

    Syrian foreign minister: We are for Iraq's territorial integrity and don't accept 'referendum'

    Muallem: After defeating ISIS, we can discuss granting autonomy to Kurds in Syria© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "After defeating ISIS, we can discuss the issue of granting autonomy to Kurds in Syria”.

    Report informs, Syrian foreign minister Walid Muallem said in an interview with the Russia Today.

    He commented on the referendum, was held in the northern Iraqi provinces at the initiative of regional government.

    “We reject any action that leads to fragmentation of Iraq. This step is unacceptable and we do not recognize it,” he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi