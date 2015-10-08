Syrian army begins large-scale offensive operations

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian army launched a large-scale offensive in the northern Hama towns of Kafr Naboudat, Morek, Qala’at Al-Madayq, Ahaya, Al-Mughayr, Latmeen, Al-Lataminah, Kafr Zita, and Markabat; this is the first major operation in this province since the summer of 2014, Report informs referring to foreign media.
Leading the way into Al-Mughayr, Ahaya, and Markabat was the Syrian Arab Army’s 87th Brigade; this contingent has announced the capture of the aforementioned towns after fierce clashes with the Islamist rebel forces earlier this morning.
Following the capture of Al-Mughayr, Ahaya, Markabat, the Syrian Armed Forces stormed the towns of Morek, Qala’at Madayq, Latmeen, Al-Lataminah, Kafr Naboudat, and Kafr Zita, where they are currently engaging the Islamist rebels in a series of intense firefights for control.
The primary objective of this offensive is to seal off the northern Hama border with Idlib and build a buffer-zone around the imperative city of Khan Sheikhoun; if they do so, they will be able to concentrate on the remaining pockets in the Hama Governorate that are under the control of the Islamist rebel forces.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook