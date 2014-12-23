Syrian airstrike targets school bus: 4 children dead

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On Monday, airstrike claimed lives of at least four school children and 10 others injured in the village of Jubass in Idlib province.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, at least four children were killed and 10 others injured during the strike.

Local sources reported that the injured were transferred to Idlib’s medical center, adding that some of them are seriously injured.

Idlib is primarily controlled by factions of the armed opposition. The city and its countryside have seen continuous strikes by the pro-Assad forces in the recent months, claiming lives of thousands people, mostly civilians.