    Syria summit kicks off in Moscow

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also attend the meeting

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Syria summit between the government of Bashar al-Assad and Syrian opposition parties kicked off in Moscow.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, 36 persons from National Coordination Council created by the opposition that was adopted by Bashar al-Assad's regime attended.

    The event was held at the guest house of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also attend the meeting.

