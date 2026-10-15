Switzerland expresses support for peace, stability in South Caucasus

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Switzerland remains committed to supporting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis wrote on X following a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Report informs.

"Fruitful discussion with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan. We discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly economic cooperation, as well as the peace process with Azerbaijan and cooperation under the Swiss OSCE26CH Chairpersonship. Switzerland remains committed to supporting lasting peace and regional stability," he wrote.