    Sweden to provide $200M in direct aid to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 10:37
    Sweden to provide $200M in direct aid to Ukraine

    Sweden announced it would provide $200 million in direct budget support to Ukraine in 2026, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

    "Grateful to Sweden for today's announcement of the $200 million in direct budgetary support for Ukraine in 2026.

    Sweden has been leading by example since the very beginning. In August, it became the first country to provide $75 million in such direct budgetary support- and today it reinforces that leadership with an additional contribution.

    This funding will support people's daily needs in the midst of the war, including critical public services, energy supply, healthcare, schools, pensions, and other payments.

    We are deeply grateful for Sweden's determination, support, and unwavering solidarity," he wrote.

    İsveç Ukraynaya 200 milyon dollar birbaşa büdcə yardımı təqdim edəcək
    Швеция предоставит Украине $200 млн прямой бюджетной поддержки

