Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 12:48
    Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

    Super Typhoon Fung-Wong made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday with two fatalities reported and 1 million people evacuated ahead of one of the nation's most powerful storms this year, Report informs via Reuters.

    The storm crossed over the north of the archipelago's most populous island Luzon, weather bureau PAGASA said, with torrential rain, sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (140 mph).

    It was the 21st storm this year to hit a nation only just recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi, which left 224 dead in the Philippines and five in Vietnam.

    "We heard on the news that the typhoon is very strong, so we evacuated early," said Christopher Sanchez, 50, who camped with his family on a basketball court in Isabela province on Luzon. Given previous flooding, the family moved possessions to their roof before leaving.

    "We're scared. We're here with our grandchildren and our kids," he said in the sports arena dotted by tents, elderly people on plastic chairs and children roaming.

    Philippines typhoon fatalities
    KİV: Filippində supertayfun səbəbindən iki nəfər həlak olub
    СМИ: На Филиппинах из-за супертайфуна погибли два человека

    Latest News

    13:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Army serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course

    Military
    13:39

    Brent crude oil prices rise to $64.09 per barrel

    Energy
    13:26

    Deputy PM: Azerbaijan, China actively promote co-op in digital economy, green energy, AI

    Business
    12:50

    Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member

    Foreign policy
    12:48

    Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

    Other countries
    12:30

    Pentagon offers its air traffic controllers to US Department of Transportation

    Other countries
    12:05

    Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks

    Other countries
    11:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    11:37
    Video

    Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed