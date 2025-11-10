Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday with two fatalities reported and 1 million people evacuated ahead of one of the nation's most powerful storms this year, Report informs via Reuters.

The storm crossed over the north of the archipelago's most populous island Luzon, weather bureau PAGASA said, with torrential rain, sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (140 mph).

It was the 21st storm this year to hit a nation only just recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi, which left 224 dead in the Philippines and five in Vietnam.

"We heard on the news that the typhoon is very strong, so we evacuated early," said Christopher Sanchez, 50, who camped with his family on a basketball court in Isabela province on Luzon. Given previous flooding, the family moved possessions to their roof before leaving.

"We're scared. We're here with our grandchildren and our kids," he said in the sports arena dotted by tents, elderly people on plastic chairs and children roaming.