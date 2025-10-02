Summit in Denmark: EU leaders argue about 'drone wall'

Discussion of security issues on the first day of the informal summit in Copenhagen dragged on too long, and the EU leaders, without reaching any conclusions, went to dinner at the invitation of the Danish royal couple.

According to Report, a high-ranking representative of the EU Council noted that all meeting participants agreed that the Eastern flanks of the EU need to be protected from potential threats from the air and sea.

But overall, the positions of the 27 EU heads of state and government differed both on the European Commission's initiatives themselves, known as the "drone wall" or "drone protection wall," and on the timeframes for their implementation.

As always, the most distinctive position came from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, when asked what to do with drones invading EU airspace, stated: "Shoot them down, just shoot them down and that's it."

Obviously, air defense forces are doing just that, but they have to close airports and military bases, and shooting down drones with shells is like using cannons to shoot sparrows – expensive and not always effective.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed quite skeptical views about the idea of creating a "wall" in general.

According to both, a more realistic approach is needed in these matters. The constantly changing situation and rapid technology development suggest that the idea might become obsolete even before its implementation begins.

"I would be more cautious about such terms. All this is much more complex and multifaceted," said Macron, commenting on the matter of creating a "drone wall."

Countries on the Eastern flank, which are in close proximity to Russia and already feel a real threat from Moscow, enthusiastically welcomed the new initiative. Representatives of the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland stated this.

But from the perspective of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, one cannot talk only about protecting the Eastern flank while forgetting about the Southern one. The head of the Greek government agrees with her.

"I think everyone agrees that we need to advance this process [of ensuring EU security] and everyone welcomes it," said an EU Council representative in an informal conversation with journalists, emphasizing that the defense roadmap being discussed is still a technical document.

At the final press conference, it was announced that the European Commission was tasked with finalizing the document taking into account the discussions. And defense issues will now practically become topics of every subsequent EU Council meeting – new realities make them priority and urgent. And now they are no longer talking about protecting eastern, southern, or western flanks – the new initiative is called "Defense 360."