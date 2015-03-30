​Steinmeier informed Kazakh FM he wouldn't come to Astana

Baku.30 March. REPORT.AZ/ During a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Yerlan Idrisov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier informed him about his inability to participate in Astana Joint Conference of Ambassadors of Germany and France. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was said in a statement of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

According to him, Mr. Steinmeier cited the very important stage in negotiations of "six" on Iran's nuclear program, which requires the personal involvement of foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany, China, Russia, USA, France and Iran.

"In this regard, the German minister apologized and informed about the impossibility for him and our French counterpart Laurent Fabius leave Lausanne, where the negotiations, which grab global attention, are held and arrive in Astana to participate in the conference" - was said in a press release of the telephone conversation, which took place at the initiative of the German side in the evening on March 29.

Mr. Idrisov said that Kazakhstan is fully aware of the importance of the undergoing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program for international security and stability in Switzerland.