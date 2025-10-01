Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Spain's PM calls for united European front on security threats

    • 01 October, 2025
    • 19:09
    Spain's PM calls for united European front on security threats

    Europe is facing an unprecedented security challenge and must respond with unity, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during a press briefing in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    According to Sánchez, the recent wave of attacks and provocations occurring across various countries - from Poland to Denmark, and from the Baltic states to Germany - is part of a broader, coordinated strategy by the Kremlin.

    He emphasized that defending Europe cannot rely solely on national efforts and called for a shift toward collective solutions. "We must move beyond national perspectives. When it comes to European security, we need a common vision and a unified response," he said.

    Sánchez also expressed support for using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, stating that without such measures, the cost of rebuilding would ultimately fall on European taxpayers.

