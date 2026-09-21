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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    South Korea raises jet fuel exports to Europe to four-year high

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 09:24
    South Korea raises jet fuel exports to Europe to four-year high

    South Korea increased its jet fuel shipments to Europe in September to their highest level since October 2022.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, supply volumes reached 129,000 barrels per day. LSEG also provides comparable figures.

    According to a forecast by Energy Aspects, Europe could face a jet fuel deficit of 510,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the US is expected to have a surplus of 18,000 barrels per day, while the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to post a surplus of 419,000 barrels per day.

    James Noel-Beswick, head of commodities at Sparta Commodities, said the continuing deficit in Europe would support demand for imported jet fuel.

    South Korea Fuel supplies
    Южная Корея нарастила экспорт авиакеросина в Европу до 4-летнего максимума

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