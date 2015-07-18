South Africa train crash: 300 injured near city Johannesburg

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ About 300 people have been injured in a collision between two trains near South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, Report informs paramedics have told the BBC.

The crash took place close to Booysens station south of Johannesburg at about 18:30 local time (16:30 GMT).

A spokesperson for ER24 paramedic service told the BBC that some of the injuries were serious but there have been no fatalities.

It is unclear what the cause of the crash was.

The spokesperson said most of the injured had been admitted to hospital and paramedics were treating others at the scene.

"We're seeing things like soft tissue injuries - and more serious issues like spinal injuries and fractures and breaks," he said.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.