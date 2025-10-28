Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Some 1,000 people evacuated from US base in Guantanamo die to Hurricane Melissa

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 09:00
    Some 1,000 people evacuated from US base in Guantanamo die to Hurricane Melissa

    Around 1,000 employees of the US Department of War, their family members, and contractors were evacuated from the US naval base in Guantanamo in Cuba this weekend as Hurricane Melissa was approaching the island, The New York Times noted, Report informs.

    According to the newspaper, all those evacuated were temporarily accommodated at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida. They will remain there for the next two weeks.

    Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center noted that Hurricane Melissa has intensified to Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is the strongest type. According to its estimates, the hurricane is moving westward with the speed of 6 kmph, bringing winds that currently reach 72.2 meters per second. It is currently moving towards Jamaica, where it is feared to cause "catastrophic flooding."

    United States Cuba hurricane
    Video
    KİV: "Melissa" qasırğasına görə 1 000 nəfər Quantanamo bazasından təxliyə edilib
    СМИ: Одна тыс. человек эвакуированы с базы в Гуантанамо из-за урагана

    Latest News

    09:19

    Two killed in underground explosion at Australian silver mine

    Other countries
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:13
    Photo

    Mobile consular services provided for Azerbaijani citizens in Washington

    Foreign policy
    09:00

    Some 1,000 people evacuated from US base in Guantanamo die to Hurricane Melissa

    Other countries
    08:51

    Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    08:42

    Lukoil to sell overseas assets

    Region
    08:35

    Erdogan: Agencies monitoring situation after Balikesir quake

    Region
    08:25
    Photo

    New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians

    Incident
    08:21
    Photo

    Over 100 aftershocks recorded after Türkiye's Balikesir earthquake

    Region
    All News Feed