Slovakia preparing new aid package for Ukraine

Slovakia is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include engineering and mine-clearing assistance, states Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák during his opening remarks at the third International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC3) in Kyiv, according to Interfax-Ukraine, Report informs.

"I am very pleased to announce that, together with Minister Shmyhal, we have just signed a memorandum on the 14th aid package, which provides for Slovakia to supply engineering and mine-clearing assistance to Ukraine," Kaliňák said.

He emphasized that he is in Kyiv today to work with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, to identify potential projects for expanding "our already quite comprehensive defense cooperation."

According to the Slovak minister, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia has increased its artillery ammunition production capacity fifteenfold.

"In addition, we have tripled the production of indirect fire systems. I am very happy and pleased to see here my esteemed colleagues from Denmark, and the joint project to supply 16 fully automated Zuzana howitzers has just been completed, within a few weeks," Kaliňák stressed.

Kaliňák also noted that during the recent meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defense cooperation was identified as one of the main topics for the upcoming fourth joint intergovernmental session.