    Six killed, 15 wounded in suicide bombing in Baghdad

    The bombing comes as the Iraqi army tries to capture Falluja

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Six people were killed, including four soldiers, and 15 were wounded on Saturday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest near an army checkpoint in Tarmiya, a town just north of Baghdad, police and medical sources said, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

    The bombing comes as the Iraqi army tries to capture Falluja, a stronghold of Islamic State west of the capital. 

    Several bombings have hit Baghdad since the offensive on Falluja started on May 23.

