 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fightfire in Philippines: 37 policemen and 6 militants killed

    Five million dollars prize was allocated for the capture of Zulkifli bin-Hir, one million dollars for Usman

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The shooting occurred between the police who wanted to arrest two terrorists of "Jamaati Islamiyah" and militants in Mamasapano part of Maquindanao province of the Philippines.

    Report informs referring to "Haberturk", 37 policemen and 6 militants were killed.

    The local authority representative stated that those two terrorists were Malaysian Zulkifli bin-Hir and Filipinos Basit Usman.

    Five million dollars prize was allocated for the capture of Zulkifli bin-Hir, one million dollars for Usman.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi