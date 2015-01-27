Fightfire in Philippines: 37 policemen and 6 militants killed

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The shooting occurred between the police who wanted to arrest two terrorists of "Jamaati Islamiyah" and militants in Mamasapano part of Maquindanao province of the Philippines.

Report informs referring to "Haberturk", 37 policemen and 6 militants were killed.

The local authority representative stated that those two terrorists were Malaysian Zulkifli bin-Hir and Filipinos Basit Usman.

Five million dollars prize was allocated for the capture of Zulkifli bin-Hir, one million dollars for Usman.