Shooting occurred in San Francisco during support campaign of same-sex marriage

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of a scuffle with the shooting of activists during a demonstration in support of the US Supreme Court decision to legalize same-sex marriage one person injured.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, information was given by NBC channel. As reported, the incident occurred at a time when the crowd came the triumphant group opponents innovation.

Mutual insults quickly escalated into a brawl, resulting in one person pulled a gun and fired several shots. Shot in the arm was 64-year-old supporter of the decision of the Supreme Court, after which he was taken to hospital.

Police detained two people. At the moment, the order restored in the city, NBC informs.

Earlier, the US Supreme Court made decision that gay marriage becomes legal across the country. Now in some states retained the ban on such marriages, moreover, gay marriages in other states are not recognized in these states.