Shooting in California, US kills one person

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ An unknown man has opened fire in a park in Santa-Monica city of the state of California, US.

Report informs citing TASS, local bureau of ABC TV channel circulated information.

The information reads, one person has been killed in the shooting. Law enforcers have identified the shooter. The suspect resisted law enforcement officers. He was injured and taken to hospital.

No details have been provided regarding the incident. Police officers interrogate the eyewitnesses.