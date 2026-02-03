Ship explodes in Indonesia port, 8 injured

The fishing boat, KM Risnawati Indah, exploded, injuring eight crew members in the embankment area while trying to dock at Paotere Port, Makassar, South Sulawesi in Indonesia, Report informs referring to Indonesian media.

"Yes, there was an accident, there was an explosion. Until now, the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation," said Kasubsipenmas of the Pelabuhan Makassar Police, Aipda Adil, as noted by ANTARA on February 3.

The ship was known to enter the Paotere port area to unload the fish catch before being distributed to the Paotere Fish Auction.

From the initial information gathered, the incident began when one of the ship's crew members (ABK) named Sija alias Bayong turned on the ship's engine which was used for lighting.

At the same time, a light or flash from the front of the ship was seen then spread to the engine area. Not long after, an explosion occurred which caused the entire crew to jump into the sea to save themselves.

As a result of the incident, the ship's captain and a number of crew members were injured to varying degrees. All victims have been evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.

Data on injured victims, Daeng Ewa (boss) was injured, Daeng lantik suffered a broken left leg, Aldi was injured on the face, Daeng Nggitung suffered a wound on the face, Rahmat (transport worker) suffered a wound on the left leg.

Furthermore, Daeng Rani suffered injuries to the face and right wrist, Putra suffered burns on the back, Daeng Tangga suffered injuries to the left arm and right leg. Meanwhile, Sija alias Baygong and Sampara Jarung Daeng Tujuh were not injured.

After the incident, the Inafis team of the Pelabuhan Police together with the Sulsel Regional Police's Ditpolairud had descended to the scene to carry out the scene of the crime (TKP) and conduct an in-depth investigation.

"This step is taken to ensure the exact cause of the explosion, as well as securing evidence and collecting testimony from witnesses," said Iptu Adil.