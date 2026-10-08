Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

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United Nations reform should be carried out with the priorities of developing countries taken into account, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to Report, citing the office of the Pakistani prime minister, Sharif expressed support for the UN80 initiative and stressed the importance of strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention, the peaceful settlement of disputes, peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The sides also discussed the international and regional situation.

Sharif spoke about Islamabad's efforts to promote dialogue between the United States and Iran and reduce tensions.

He also said the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved peacefully in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The Pakistani prime minister also expressed concern over terrorist threats originating from Afghan territory and called on Kabul to take effective action against groups operating there.