Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreements

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the parties involved in the Middle East conflict to uphold the recently agreed ceasefire, according to Report.

"Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict," Sharif said in a post on X.