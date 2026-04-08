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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreements

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 20:15
    Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreements

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the parties involved in the Middle East conflict to uphold the recently agreed ceasefire, according to Report.

    "Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict," Sharif said in a post on X.

    Shehbaz Sharif Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    Şahbaz Şərif Yaxın Şərqdəki münaqişə tərəflərini atəşkəsə riayət etməyə çağırıb
    Шариф призвал стороны конфликта на Ближнем Востоке соблюдать договоренности

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