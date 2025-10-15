Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    Sharaa to request Assad's extradition during Moscow visit

    Syrian interim President Ahmed al‑Sharaa will request the extradition of former President Bashar al‑Assad, who is currently residing in Russia, during his visit to Moscow, Report informs via Middle East outlets.

    Bashar al-Assad and his family were granted asylum in Russia in December 2024 following the fall of his regime in Syria during an armed coup.

    Ahmed al‑Sharaa will also discuss the situation in the Middle East and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Al-Sharaa is reportedly planning a meeting with representatives of the Syrian diaspora in Russia, but will not visit the Syrian embassy in Moscow.

    KİV: Əş-Şəraa Moskvaya səfəri zamanı Bəşşar Əsədin təhvil verilməsini tələb edəcək
    СМИ: Аш-Шараа в ходе визита в Москву потребует выдачи Башара Асада

