    Several people injured in knife attack on train in England

    • 02 November, 2025
    • 13:21
    Several people injured in knife attack on train in England

    Several people were injured in an incident involving a bladed weapon on a train in England, the Cambridgeshire Police noted, Report informs.

    "We were called at 7:39 p.m. [on November 1] (coinciding with GMT) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital," law enforcement officials said in a statement.

    The East of England Ambulance Service reported that a large number of emergency services had been deployed to the scene, including a medical helicopter.

    The Times newspaper noted, citing eyewitnesses, that a man armed with a large knife began attacking people after the train departed from Peterborough station. Some passengers hid in the toilets. There have been no official comments yet regarding the identity of the attacker or attackers or the details of what happened.

    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that "the appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning." In a statement, the head of government thanked the emergency services and urged citizens to follow their recommendations. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood assured that she was receiving regular updates on the investigation.

    According to the Thameslink railway company, Huntingdon station is closed, and train services in both directions have been suspended. Other rail operators are warning of serious delays and cancellations for trains traveling from London to northern cities, including Manchester, Leicester, and Sheffield. Services between Scotland's two largest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow, have also been affected.

    United Kingdom knife attack train
    İngiltərədə qatarda bıçaqlı hücum nəticəsində bir neçə nəfər yaralanıb
    В Англии несколько человек ранены при нападении с ножом в поезде

